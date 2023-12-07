Rising Wallabies star winger Mark Nawaqanitawase quits for rugby league

Rising Wallabies star Mark Nawaqanitawase announced Thursday he will jump codes and join rugby league powerhouse Sydney Roosters, with beleaguered Rugby Australia voicing disappointment. NSW Waratah Nawaqanitawase, 23, played 11 Tests and was a standout performer for Australia in their disastrous World Cup campaign under Eddie Jones in France this year.

"We're delighted to have secured Mark's services and look forward to welcoming him to our club in 2025," Roosters head of recruitment Daniel Anderson said in statement of the two-year deal. It follows Roosters' outside back Joseph Suaalii making the switch to rugby union and the Waratahs, which will take effect at the end of 2024.

"We are disappointed -– Mark has been a strong player over the last 12 months," Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh said. "However, the outside backs are a position of strength for us, with great depth coming through. We are confident we are well-stocked with talented wingers for the future."

Nawaqanitawase's departure is another blow for a Wallabies side without a coach after Jones resigned in October following Australia's failure to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time. It led to Hamish McLennan quitting as Rugby Australia chairman after six of the nation's eight state unions said they had lost trust in his leadership.