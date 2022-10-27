'Red letter day': Harmanpreet Kaur reacts as BCCI announces equal match fee for men and women cricketers

Indian women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hailed it as a ‘red letter day’ as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced equal match fee for the centrally contracted men and women cricketers. India will become the second country after New Zealand to abolish the pay parity.

“Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah,” she wrote on Twitter just after the announcement.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah made the announcement on Thursday and according to the new system, the match fee will be same for both sides when it comes to all three formats of the game.

"I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket."

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he wrote on Twitter.

BCCI is currently the richest cricket board in the world but the lack of pay parity has launched the organisation in the recent past. However, with the latest decision and the announcement of the first ever Women’s IPL in 2023, BCCI has taken a significant step towards achieving equality.