RCB vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings?

Virat's Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the 44th match in the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have shown a good display of cricket this year after winning 7 matches out of 10 and are in the third position in the IPL points table. RCB's bowling performance has been the real match-winner for the franchise this year. Virat Kohli has been in good form. But the openers (Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch) have failed to give a good start for Bangalore. Siraj's bowling performance in the last match against KKR makes him a very valuable asset for the team.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, has been woeful this IPL season. They sit on the bottom of the table with 8 losses and just 3 wins. MS Dhoni and Co. have failed to prove a point with both bat and ball. Their previous match (against Mumbai Indians) was the biggest defeat in IPL history after MI beat them by 10 wickets. Technically, Chennai is out of competition as they won't qualify for the play-offs.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 25).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at WION.