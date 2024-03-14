Mumbai Ranji team captain Ajinkya Rahane has reflected back on a successful, campaign for the team after they clinched their 42nd title in India’s top domestic tournament on Thursday (Mar 14). Rahane, who scored 213 runs in 13 innings at the tournament, was full of joy despite not having the best return on a personal note. Mumbai beat Vidarbha by 169 runs in the final which saw them extend their domestic dominance in Indian cricket. 𝐂. 𝐇. 𝐀. 𝐌. 𝐏. 𝐈. 𝐎. 𝐍. 𝐒! 🏆



Rahane full of praise

"Even though I am the lowest scorer for my team, I am the happiest to lift the trophy," Rahane said at the post-match presentation. "As a player, you will have ups and downs. It's about creating an atmosphere in dressing room and enjoy each other's success. This is a special moment. Last year, we failed to qualify for the knock-outs by one run. We had to create the right culture and attitude in the team. We created a fitness culture and I would thank MCA for providing all the support,” Rahane said while speaking in the post-match.

Mumbai clinch 42nd title

Coming into the match Mumbai were the favourites to win the final, however, provided Vidarbha’s recent success in the competition, it was a tough game to call. Mumbai led by Ajinkya Rahane was put into bat first in the match, but the decision backfired on them. Having bowled out Mumbai for 224, Vidarbha could not stand tall and were reduced to 105, handing the record champion a 119-run lead in the first innings.

The second innings was more competitive as a 136-run knock from Musheer Khan coupled with Ajinkya Rahane’s 95-run knock saw Mumbai score 418 in the second innings. The massive score meant Vidarbha needed 538 runs to win the final. However, like Mumbai, Vidarbha also gave a good response in their second innings as Akshay Wadkar (102), Karun Nair (74) and Harsh Dubey (65) led the foundation for the chase.