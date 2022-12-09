Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final: Brazil vs Croatia prediction, head-to-head preview and lineups

Brazil and Croatia will enter the match with the prospect of facing the winner of the Netherlands vs Argentina match in the semi-finals. Brazil were the pre-tournament favourites due to their excellent form and strength, while Croatia will begin the match as underdogs.

Brazil vs Croatia head-to-head preview

Brazil thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the first knockout game after losing 1-0 to Cameroon in the previous group-stage match. Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta all scored as the Selecao dominated the Asian opposition.

Croatia had a difficult path to the final eight, having faced Japan in the previous round. Ivan Perisic rallied his team after falling behind late in the first half, forcing extra time and penalties. Dominik Livakovic, the keeper for Zlatko Dalic's team, was the hero of the night, and they will be hoping for more heroics as they face Vinicius, Neymar, and Richarlison.

Brazil vs Croatia possible lineups

Brazil: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

É #DiaDeBrasa! 🇧🇷🤩



Às 12h (de Brasília), a Seleção Brasileira enfrenta a Croácia, em partida válida pelas quartas de final da Copa do Mundo.



Contamos com o apoio de vocês para seguirmos em busca do nosso sonho pela sexta ⭐️!



Veste a Amarelinha e #VemJogarJunto! pic.twitter.com/SEpcAUHkpW — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 9, 2022 ×

Brazil vs Croatia prediction

Croatia will find Brazil too big to handle. With a 3-1 victory, the South American team advances to the semi-finals.

Brazil vs Croatia kick-off time