PSL 2023: CCTV cameras, generator batteries stolen at Gaddafi Stadium ahead of Lahore leg of tournament

As many as eight CCTV cameras, fibre cables and generator batteries have been stolen from the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore during the ongoing Pakistan Super League, as per local news reports.

The robbery of the goods has been reported on the same day as the stadium gears up to host the first match of the Lahore leg of the tournament. Two cases have been filed at the Gluberg police station as the authorities attempt to nab the perpetrators.

Notably, the incident comes in the backdrop of the Punjab government and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) being at loggerheads. The issue driving the wedge is the division of money for the security of the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Off the $1.9 million (PKR 500 million) required to make security arrangements at the venue or the tournament, the Punjab government is only willing to shell out $970,000 (PKR 250 million). It wasn't the remaining 50 per cent amount to be covered by the PCB which has refused to do so.

“The owners refused to pay a penny more than the amount of PKR 50 million that has already been paid to the Punjab government for providing food to the security officials during the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi," one of the officials was quoted as saying by Dawn.

PCB argues that the provincial government has to look after the security of the stadiums. Moreover, the cricketing body said that the local governments were set to benefit monetarily from the provincial taxes from the PSL matches.

Some local media reports have suggested if no solution is found, the matches could be shifted to Karachi to avoid any more ugliness.

Pakistan has been undergoing a harrowing economic crisis at the moment. The country has nearly defaulted according to top politicians. Experts have pointed the robbery of CCTV cameras to a sense of desperateness amongst the public.

