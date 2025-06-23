/Once a promising star, Prithvi Shaw wants to cut ties with Mumbai Cricket Association

Prithvi Shaw has asked the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) so he can move to another team. The 25-year-old former India opener told the MCA that he has offers from three or four other states and is thinking about where to go next. Shaw was seen as a bright young star when he started his international career with a century on debut in 2018. But since then, he has not been able to match the expectations. Shaw has played only five Test matches, six One-Day Internationals, and one T20 International for India.

"He has just sent us a letter seeking NOC. We have informed the Apex Council members. We will issue the NOC soon," Abhay Hadap, the secretary of the MCA, told Cricbuzz. Shaw has not played for Mumbai since December 24.

"At this juncture of my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe, will further contribute to the growth and development as a cricketer. In light of this, I kindly request you to issue me a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that will enable me to officially represent the new state association in the upcoming domestic season," Shaw said in his letter to the MCA.

His career took a downturn in 2021 - Last year, he was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team because of fitness issues. He also did not get picked by any IPL team, as he went unsold at the auction.

"Please be assured that this decision has been made after careful consideration, and with utmost respect for the MCA. I remain ever grateful to the association for the guidance and platform provided over the years," Shaw wrote in his letter to the MCA.