Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted his team is in a relegation battle after their third consecutive defeat in the Premier League on Monday (Dec 31). United lost 0-2 to Newcastle, meaning the Red Devils will end the year in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1988-89 season. After the defeat, the Portuguese gaffer spoke to the presser and admitted his team is in a relegation battle having lost four of the five matches.

Advertisment

Amorim admits relegation battle

"We have been speaking about Eriksen and Casemiro on this show 18 months ago. These players can't run. We know that. That is on the manager putting these two players in that position and in that system,” Amorim said while speaking to the press in the aftermath of the Newcastle United match.

"But right now it is not just about tonight. United have lost five of their last six. That's relegation form."

Advertisment

Coming into the Newcastle contest, United had lost three of the four Premier League matches, with their only win being the Manchester Derby against City earlier in the month. Alexander Isak scored in the fourth minute before Joelinton added a second goal to his team tally in the 19th minute. Things could have been worse for the Red Devils after Sandro Tonali hit the post before halftime.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympians claim medal condition deteriorating months after quadrennial event

At the time of writing, United sit 14th in the Premier League standings and have 22 points from 19 matches, winning only six matches so far. The task will only get tougher for Amorim’s side over the weekend as they take on Liverpool at Anfield, having earlier lost the same fixture 0-3 at Old Trafford.

Advertisment

The Reds are flying high at the moment and sit top of the Premier League table with 45 points in 18 matches. Arne Slot’s side currently smells blood against United and will head into the contest as heavy favourites to win the match. United are winless in their last four matches against Liverpool and have deposited 12 goals, including a 0-7 defeat at Anfield two seasons ago.

(With inputs from agencies)