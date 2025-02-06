Manchester United on Thursday confirmed defender Lisandro Martinez sustained cruciate ligament damage in his left knee during the side's Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Argentina international, 27, was carried off on a stretcher late in the game at Old Trafford after his knee buckled.

Martinez suffers cruciate ligament damage

"Manchester United can confirm that Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in Sunday's game against Crystal Palace," the club said in a statement.

"Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way."

United boss Ruben Amorim said after the match that he thought it was a "serious situation", adding: "Licha is really important for us, not just as a football player but the character he has, especially in this hard moment."

The result left Amorim's side, who host Leicester in the FA Cup on Friday, 13th in the Premier League.

United signed left-back Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the January transfer window but there are fresh doubts over the fitness of defender Luke Shaw, who has not started a game for United in almost 12 months.

