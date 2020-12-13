Pak vs NZ: Skipper Babar Azam ruled out of T20 series due to fractured thumb

Pakistan cricket team suffered a big blow as their skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the three-match T20 series against the Kiwis on Sunday. This news comes after Babar Azam fractured his right thumb during a practice session.

Also read: Sunil Gavaskar picks this batsman who will bat at No.4 after Virat Kohli leaves

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the batting mainstay will not be able to attend the practice for at least 12 days. Babar will be looking to get fit before the opening match of the two-match Test series that is scheduled to be played from December 26.

“I have spoken with Babar and he is sad to miss the T20I series, as he was fully focused and keenly looking forward to the T20Is,” Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said the second-ranked T20 batsman in the world.

“We have a long season of cricket ahead and we now hope that he regains complete fitness as early as possible so that he can return to competitive cricket,” Misbah said in a statement.

Recently, Imam-ul-Haq, who is Pakistan's top-order batsman, also sustained a fracture in his left thumb during the practice session. Shadab Khan, Pakistan's, T20 vice-captain, was also carrying a groin niggle, the cricket board said.

The first T20 between Pakistan and Auckland will be played on Friday.