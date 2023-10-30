PAK vs BAN live streaming for free: How to watch World Cup 2023 Pakistan vs Bangladesh live on TV, mobile APP

PAK vs BAN live streaming for free: The 31st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (Oct 31) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Bangladesh started the tournament with a strong victory against Afghanistan, but since then they have been struggling to secure another win.

Pakistan also opened their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, but have since suffered defeats to arch-rivals India, Australia, Afghanistan and most recently against South Africa.

With Bangladesh currently placed in the ninth spot, Pakistan entered this match as the favourite.

Here are all the details of live streaming of PAK vs BAN World Cup 2023 match:

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh match to be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played on Monday, October 16.

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: At what time Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played?- Venue

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match?

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match online for free?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.



PAK vs BAN squad, World Cup 2023

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Bangladesh Squad: Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib