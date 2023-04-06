Official: Chelsea legend Frank Lampard return's back as caretaker manager; to take charge until end of season

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has returned to the club as a caretaker manager for the rest of the season as the West London outfit look to end the season on a high. Lampard, sacked in January 2021 by Chelsea will be in his second stint and will have the Champions League to look forward to in the coming days. The Blue's record goal scorer has succeeded Graham Potter, who was sacked on Sunday after just 12 wins in 31 matches during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

“We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season. We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line,” read a statement on the club’s official site.

The club will look to revisit previous chapters in the club’s history where they have won the Champions League having changed managers in the second half of the season. Both in 2012 and 2021, the West London outfit won the title having changed managers in the second of the campaign and saved their season. In 2012 Lampard was part of the team that won the Champions League while in 2021, he made way for Thomas Tuchel to take charge before leading them to glory.

“We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games,” the statement further added.

The Blues can still save their season but will have to beat the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Manchester City in the Champions League before they reach the final. Wolves will be Lampard’s first domestic opponents while Real will await in the Champions League next week.

