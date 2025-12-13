/Odisha Masters: Baruah, Hooda and Kiran George reach finals after tough semi-final wins

India will have a strong representation in the Odisha Masters finals as Isharani Baruah, women’s singles top seed Unnati Hooda, and men’s singles second seed Kiran George secured their spots after hard-fought semi-final matches on Saturday (Dec 13) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack. Isharani Baruah reached the final after defeating Tanya Hemanth in three games. She lost the first game 18-21 but made a strong comeback, winning the next two games 21-7, 21-7 to seal the match and booked her place in the finals. She will now take on Unnati Hooda in the final.

While, Unnati Hooda booked her place in the title match with a calm and confident win over Tasnim Mir. Tasnim won the opening game 21-18, but Unnati made a comeback, taking the next two games 21-16, 21-16 to finish the match in 60 minutes.

In men’s singles, Kiran George advanced to the final after beating fellow Indian Rounak Chouhan. Kiran won the first game 21-19 before Rounak fought back to claim the second 21-8. Kiran stayed calm in the deciding game and won 21-18 to complete the match in 53 minutes. He will face Indonesia’s Muhamad Yusuf in the final.