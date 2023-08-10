ODI World Cup: Trent Boult 'as hungry as ever' as New Zealand pacer searches for missing piece in the puzzle

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has insisted that he is hungrier than ever before as his side push for the missing piece in the puzzle. Boult, back in New Zealand squad after one year absence will look to take his nation home in the upcoming ODI World Cup. The Blackcaps have lost back-to-back finals in the ODI World Cup and will look to get over the line on the third time of asking. Boult, without a central contract, will also have the opportunity to impress the national team selectors.

Boult hungrier than ever

"It wasn't an easy decision to make just over a year ago to move away from the New Zealand cricket bubble in a way. I never wanted it to be about New Zealand or franchise cricket. I just respected the fact that my career is [only] so long and just tried to make the most of my remaining years as a bowler. Yeah, definitely as hungry as ever to still represent the country, and hopefully do something special with the guys over the next couple of months. I can't wait,” Boult said while speaking to the media.

With less than two months to go before the start of the ODI World Cup, Boult will have the opportunity to shine in one more World Cup for the nation. He was part of the New Zealand side that lost in the final of 2015 and 2019 edition. He has not played international cricket since September 2022 and lost his central contract.

"I have always had this in the back of my mind to come back and work towards an ODI World Cup. There's history involved there. The times we have had in previous campaigns have been very exciting. So just hungry to get involved, and hopefully play a big role,” Boult added.

The 34-year-old will travel to England alongside Kyle Jamieson who is another notable inclusion in the team roster. He has not played for the national side since April 2022 and will look to throw his name in the hat for a place in the ODI World Cup. New Zealand will kick start their ODI World Cup campaign in a repeat of the 2019 final as they take on defending champions England in the curtain-raiser clash on Thursday, October 5.

