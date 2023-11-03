NZ vs PAK Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-New Zealand vs Pakistan pitch & weather report, live streaming

NZ vs PAK head-to-head: New Zealand and Pakistan will meet in match no. 35 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday (Nov 4). The match is slated to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Karnataka at 10:30 am IST.

New Zealand's three successive defeats have created opportunities for other teams to catch up, and Pakistan is in the best position to cash in and maybe reignite their season. This is a major lifeline for Babar Azam and his team, who will be keen to win and so have a real chance of making the semi-finals.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head stats record of the two teams in ODI matches:

A total of 115 matches have taken place between New Zealand and Pakistan in the ODI format. Pakistan has won 60 matches while New Zealand has won 51 matches. 3 matches ended with no result.

Total matches played: 115

Won by New Zealand: 51

Won by Pakistan: 60

Matches ended with no result: 3

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is known for being a batters' paradise due to its wickets offering favourable bounce. It features short boundaries on both sides, allowing batters to play their shots freely. On average, the first-inning score at this venue is around 307 runs.

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Weather update

As per Accuweather, the forecast for Saturday is not great with a 68 per cent chance of rain in the daytime. The probability of precipitation reduces to 25 per cent in the evening, which suggests clearer weather as the day progresses. The temperatures will hover around 20- 29 degrees with a full cloud cover to remain throughout the day.

NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan probable playing XI

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

Pakistan (PAK): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 35, World Cup 2023

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, Karnataka

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4, 10:30 am IST