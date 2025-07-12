/Not just pasta and Pirlo: Italy serves a cricketing surprise as it qualifies for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

In 2006, Italy reigned supreme in the world of football, FIFA World Cup champions for a fourth time in their illustrious history. The people of Rome, Milan, and Naples went wild with celebrations, the Azzurri forever carved in the sport's golden annals. Roll forward to 2025, and Italy has just done the same thing but with an entirely different sporting achievement—its national cricket team has qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Yes, cricket. In Italy.



It's not merely a strange headline or a heartwarming tale of a plucky underdog. It's a moment that underscores the changing international character of cricket, the surprise emergence of associate countries, and perhaps, quietly, the remaking of Italy as a sports nation beyond its football-had-to-be-first persona.

A tale of two sports

In order to measure the size of this achievement, one must first understand the background. Italy, the football colossus, failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cups in 2018 and 2022—a collapse that shook a country that is obsessed with football. Those two failed tournaments were not solely football failures; they were national failures, identity crises in football boots. Meanwhile, another team was silently crafting its own story. Italy's cricket team was climbing up the ranks of the ICC's associate setup.



And in July 2025, they did what was unimaginable a decade prior: Italy earned qualification for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



There has been cricket played in Italy for more than a century, but it was very much a niche sport—sustained by expat communities from the South Asia region and the UK. The shift occurred when the ICC ramped up investment in associate country grassroots and high-performance programmes. Italy, under the administration of the Federazione Cricket Italiana, began to make its cricketing aspirations a priority.

Systems grew, and facilities improved, with coaching formalised. Home competitions developed in strength. The outcome was a side that didn't merely play European regional qualifiers—they started to dominate them.

Symbolism beyond sport

Italy's qualification for cricket has this unusual and symbolic duality. On the one hand, it's a tale of redemption of a sporting nation for new avenues following its football heartbreaks. And on the other, it's the quiet, consistent ascent of cricket as an international game, no longer limited to its customary bastions of South Asia, Australasia, or the UK.



This is also an account of migration and multiculturalism. The same constituencies that usually reside on the fringes of Italian society have now pridefully added their flags to the national one in a wholly unexpected context. Cricket, usually stereotypical of post-colonial British exportation, is now being forcefully utilised by Italians with flair, intent, and pride.

What's next?

The true test starts in 2026. Italy will be placed with full-member nations, some of the finest T20 teams around the globe. They won't win much. They might get beat. But they will be home.



Already, Italian media are realising cricket's hour. School children in Naples and Bologna are learning to handle plastic bats in playgrounds. Regional clubs are contacting the cricket federation, hoping to host matches or create teams. It's not just a qualification—it might be the beginning of a cricketing rebirth in Southern Europe.



Football might still be king—but cricket has found its voice. It would be naive to set football and cricket against each other in Italy. One is an old religion, the other a new curiosity. But Italian qualification for the World Cup is not a matter of substituting one for the other. It's about growth, about narrative, about including new dreams. If 2006 was Italy's year of footballing triumph, and the subsequent years were spent in introspection and change, then perhaps 2026 will be a year of sporting reimagining—when Italy, bold and fiery, takes to a cricket pitch in front of the global audience and proves that greatness is not just one thing, but many things, on many pitches.