'We'll let season play out' - Atlanta Falcons owner opines on under-fire coach Arthur Smith's future

After a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank opened up on under-fire head coach Arthur Smith's future with the franchise. He has kept mum on Smith's future as he said that the team will "let the season play out and go from there". Speaking to Georgia Public Broadcasting on Tuesday, Blank made it clear that the organisation was "committed to Coach Smith". However, he was quick to add that the Falcons will "assess where we are and go from there" following the season's conclusion.

In this regard, Blank told GPB, "I think through this part of the season, it's been mixed, quite honestly, that's what I think. And that's what the coach would say. Arthur [Smith] is very honest ... he looks at himself very critically, so he comes from a beautiful family that has great values and he reflects those values in his leadership the best he can. So we'll see how the season plays out and go from there." This is Smith's third season with Atlanta..

It is to be noted that the Falcons' 7-9 scoreline versus the Panthers -- i.e. the worst team in this year's NFL season -- marked their second defeat on the trot. While they remain in the hunt for the playoffs with fate in their own hands, they need to buckle up sooner than later.

Blank further stated that while making the playoffs this season was never a requirement for Smith to hold onto his job, the expectation was for the team to be more competitive in this year's season.

