'We feel a little disrespected' - Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton on 'underdogs' tag ahead of 49ers showdown

Ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' clash versus the San Francisco 49ers, safety Kyle Hamilton has reacted to his side being given the underdogs tag. While they will be the underdogs for only the second time in this season, the tag has not been well received by Hamilton & Co as they are tied for the best record in the NFL. "We feel a little disrespected by that," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said reflecting on the role courtesy of the ESPN BET. "I feel like we are the best team in the league, and we have an opportunity in front of the country to show it," he added.

It is to be noted that the Ravens (11-3) are 5.5-point underdogs to the 49ers (11-3), according to ESPN BET. Thus, this would be the second-largest underdog role of quarterback Lamar Jackson's six-year-long career. Back in 2018, Jackson and Baltimore were a seven-point underdog at the Kansas City Chiefs. At that time, the Ravens lost to the Chiefs.

Jackson said, "I don't want them to pick us. I like being the underdog. I believe we play better when we're doubted and [when] people aren't choosing us to win the game. I feel like we play better all the time, so just do it to February. That's all I ask."

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey stated that the size of the spread against San Francisco "hurt my feelings a little bit." In this regard, he said, "I was surprised to see that. But I definitely want to make that incorrect for sure. And hopefully, some people lose some money betting with them and make some money better with us."

"I'm betting on us 10 out of 10 times," Ravens' Roquan Smith said. "I don't care too much about others' opinions," added the middle linebacker.