NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Football - Eagles vs Cowboys set to kickoff season

The NFL Week 1 Eagles vs Cowboys is all set to kickoff the 2025 season at Lincoln Field in South Philly on Thursday Night Football (Sep 4). The Philadelphia Eagles are the Super Bowl champs and the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with lot of instability away from home. Both, Jalen Hurts (Philly QB and Super Bowl 59 MVP) and Dak Prescott (Cowboys QB) would be hoping to start their season on a positive note, but easier said than done. While the Eagles have some injury concerns, the Cowboys would be wanting to settle down in the game and quickly. As the two divisional rivals go against each other in NFL 2025 season opener, the Eagles are favourites to win.

NFL Week 1 Eagles vs Cowboys - What to expect

The Eagles will be having a new offensive coordinator in Kevin Patullo and it would be interesting to see the offense holds up in his debut game. Patuallo surely has all the firepower on his side starting with QB Jalen Hurts, RB Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

As for the Cowboys, the defense has been left a little light after the recent trade of pro bowl linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The move, which came on the back of failed contract negotiations, was termed 'good for the team in long run' by the franchise owner Jerry Jones. The Cowboys will be hoping that the void isn't too big.

NFL Week 1 Eagles vs Cowboys - Score Predictions