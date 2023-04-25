NFL: Green Bay Packers trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers, one of the finest quarterbacks to ever play in the National Football League (NFL), finally got traded to the New York Jets from Green Bay Packers. The Packers confirmed the news saying a deal has been reached with the Jets for the trade. Although, the deal would have to be signed by Tuesday.

"I have so much respect for Aaron and the person he is. He has done so much for this organization," said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

"I know this. He will always be a Packer. He'll be one of the best who has ever done it around here. He'll be missed. Players like that don't come around very often. But we are very excited about where we are going. This has all got to get finalized to get done. But we have a great appreciation for him," Gutekunst added.

As per the deal, the Packers are going to send Rodgers along with their 15th overall first-round pick and a fifth round pick in 2023 NFL Draft, scheduled to be held from April 27-29. In return, the Packers will get 13th overall first-round pick, a second and sixth-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft and a 2024 second-round pick as well.

The 2024 second-round pick could become a first-round pick if Rodgers played 65% of his snaps this year for the Jets.

Rodgers, who was picked by the Packers as 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, has not played for any other NFL team in his career apart from them. During his stint with the Packers, Rodgers went on to become the Most Valuable Player (MVP) four times. With him at the helm, the Packers made to the playoffs 11 times in his 15-year career as a starter in Green Bay.

Rodgers also was named the Super Bowl MVP in 2011 after leading Green Bay to a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

