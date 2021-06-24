New Zealand players set to be available for remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE: Reports

In what comes as a big boost to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, New Zealand players are set to be available for the remainder of the T20 tournament, which is scheduled to start in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With New Zealand expected to play Pakistan during that phase, many speculated that the Kiwis might give the tournament a miss.

According to reports, New Zealand players will be available for the remainder of IPL 2021. The likes of Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Siefert, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen and Adam Milne are among the Kiwis are involved with different franchises in IPL 2021.

“We are much relieved now. BCCI are in talks with English and Australian boards to come to a consensus regarding this. Given April and May are earmarked for the IPL, they are right to raise their own objections but we are now confirmed to witness New Zealand players in action,” a franchise official told Cricket.com.

However, the remainder of IPL 2021 will miss the services of England and Bangladesh players. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already said that international fixtures would be given preference. The likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran could miss the action in the T20 tournament.

Most of the Australian players have reportedly picked IPL 2021 over the tours of Bangladesh and West Indies. Pat Cummins is one of the names being said to have pulled out.

The IPL 2021 will be followed by the T20 World Cup, currently scheduled to be played in India, but could see it being staged in the UAE as well.