New WI coach Daren Sammy wants OUTCASTS Russell, Narine and others back in fold

New West Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy has insisted he would like to bring back outcast veterans Andre Russell and Sunil Narine back in the team after taking the helm of the side. Both Narine and Russell have been long-term absentees from the national side with a dispute against the board. However, Sammy would now like to bring back the duo while also insisting to get back the services of Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis. Sammy targets big-name returns Issues with the players are not a new norm for the West Indies board as big players have previously stayed away from national duty. Russell has not played for the national side since the 2021 T20 World Cup while Narine last played for the national side in 2019 against India in a T20I contest. While bringing the players back time for the ODI World Cup remains a primary objective for Sammy, the board’s recent decision to axe Hetmyer for the World Cup Qualifiers has once again raised questions on whether there will be a way back for them or not.

"Well, the first thing I'd like to make it known is everyone who plays regional cricket is available or is indicating that they're available for West Indies selection," Sammy said in his first press conference as the West Indies coach.

"I've had conversations with both Hetty [Shimron Hetmyer] and Evin Lewis. Having played not too long ago and understanding the complaints of players - and the lack thereof of communication - I think it's important for us to communicate. It sounds simple but I understand that just clear communication makes the process better and it gives you a better understanding,” Sammy added. West Indies Mission World Cup West Indies are set to take part in the upcoming ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe as they try to qualify for the showpiece event in India later in the year. As things stand, West Indies are drawn with Nepal, hosts Zimbabwe, the United States, and the Netherlands in Group A. Their primary aim will be to make the Super Six before they make the final. Only a place in the final will guarantee West Indies a place in the World Cup as they will also face competition from Sri Lanka and Ireland.

