Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw event, live streaming: When and where to watch Lausanne Diamond League in India?

India's young superstar Neeraj Chopra will return to action in the Lausanne Diamond League, commencing on Friday (August 26). Neeraj was out of action due to a groin injury, which he attained during the World Athletics Championships 2022 final where he secured silver. Following that, the 24-year-old was ruled out of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition and will now look to start off from where he left off last month.

Neeraj has been in sensational form in the 2022 season. He claimed silver in the Paavo Nurmi Games and ended second in the Stockholm Diamond League as well. Given he came very close to touching the magical 90m-mark in Stockholm, the young javelin thrower will hope to achieve the historic feat in the upcoming league in Lausanne. However, it will be interesting to see how he performs straight from his return from injury.

When is the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne taking place?

The Diamond League meeting in Lausanne will be spread over two days -- i.e. Thursday (August 25) and Friday (August 26).

When will the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 get underway?

Only the men’s pole vault event took place on the opening day. It kicked off at 6 PM local time (9:30 PM IST) on Thursday where Sweden’s Armand Duplantis ended at the top. The rest of the 13 events will commence at 6:10 PM local time (9:40 PM IST) on Day Two.

At what time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event start?

The men’s javelin throw will be taking place at 7:25 PM local time (10:55 PM IST).

How can one watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022?

The broadcast of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 will be on Sports18 1 SD & HD channel.

Where can one watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022?

The live streaming of Neeraj's javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 will be available on the Voot website and on the app.