Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $75,000 by the NBA for public criticism of officiating and using inappropriate and profane language, the league announced on Monday.

Edwards made the remarks that drew the punishment following Minnesota's 113-103 home loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The 23-year-old playmaker, who helped the United States capture gold at the Paris Olympics, has averaged 25.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists a game for the T-Wolves this season.

Edwards used profanity in describing what he considered a poor performance from the referees, calling it "terrible" and saying he and teammate Julius Randle are penalized "for being stronger than our opponent every night.

"We don't get no calls. That's how I feel about the officials every game we play."

Edwards was whistled for four fouls against the Warriors and shot four free throws himself.

At 14-13, the Timberwolves are 10th in the Western Conference, ahead of Phoenix on tie-breakers.

