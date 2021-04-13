Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in last-over thriller in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday continued their domination over Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated the Eoin Morgan-led outfit by 10 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Despite posting just 152 runs on the board, MI successfully defended the target in what was a last-moment crumble by KKR.

After being invited to bat first, MI were off to a shaky start as they lost opener Quinton de Kock for cheap. Rohit Sharma, too, looked out of his natural rhythm and struggled during his 43-run knock in the middle. While Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering half-century, 56 off 36 balls, others struggled against a well-oiled KKR unit which was used to its optimum by skipper Morgan.

Mumbai Indians ended up posting 152/10 after Krunal Pandya’s 15 off 9 at the death. For KKR, Andre Russell ended up with a five-wicket-haul to complete the best bowling figures by a KKR bowler against the Mumbai franchise.

Chasing 153, KKR openers Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana were off to a brisk start as they stitched a 72-run opening stand. However, KKR lost three quick wickets in Gill (33), Rahul Tripathi (5) and skipper Morgan (7) as MI tightened the screws during the middle overs. Nitish Rana was dismissed by Rahul Chahar after a sublime 57-run knock.

Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell struggled to connect the ball as Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult helped MI win the match in what can be described as a last-over thriller.

MI registered their first win of IPL 2021 whereas KKR their first defeat of the T20 tournament.