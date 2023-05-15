MS Dhoni has given enough hints that this is his last season: Md Kaif on CSK skipper's IPL future

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their last home game of IPL 2023 to two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 61 on Sunday evening (May 14), at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. With a win, CSK would have qualified for the playoffs but will now have to wait for another game, their last league stage encounter, to book a slot in the top four.

After CSK's last home game in the league stage, Dhoni & Co. took a lap around the ground for their ardent fans who have turned up in large numbers at the Chepauk this season. The main reason for CSK fans coming to the stadium was that they believe this will be Dhoni's last IPL season.

In this regard, former Indian batter Mohammed Kaif feels the ex-Indian captain is surely playing his last IPL edition and he has dropped enough hints as well.

"I think MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL. He's keeping the world guessing and that's been his nature. But I have this intuition that Dhoni will not be playing the IPL next year," Kaif said while speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

On the other hand, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan believes Dhoni will return in IPL 2024. In a video shared by CSK's official Twitter handle, he said, "We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well, so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time."