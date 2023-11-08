Mikel Arteta refuses to backtrack on his VAR comments as FA write letter

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he stands by his statements, made in the aftermath of the Premier League match against Newcastle last week. Arteta's comment comes after the Football Association (FA) wrote to him and requested his and the club's observations over the VAR call.

Speaking on the eve of his team's Champions League match against Sevilla, Arteta insisted it was his duty to defend the club.

"I reflected very openly how I felt the team played, and how the game was conditioned by the decisions which were made," said Arteta.

"It's my duty to defend my players, support my players, defend my club, support my club, in the best possible way. It's what I'm going to do time after time," he added.

Quizzed if his outburst on the weekend was related solely to events at St James' Park or a build up of decisions, Arteta said: "These things don't happen overnight. When I was that clear and had the evidence for the words I used in the media, it's because I feel strongly about it."

What happened in the match?

During the match, in the 64th minute, Joelinton jumped over Gabriel in the Arsenal penalty box which allowed Anthony Gordon to slot the ball past a diving David Raya.

However, during the VAR check, the referees looked at the possibility of the ball having gout of play, Joelinton fouling Gabriel and Gordon being offside after goalkeeper David Raya came off his line.

After a good four-minute delay, VAR concluded it didn't have conclusive proof to overturn the on-field call. The decision left Arteta fuming as none of the three fouls went his team's way.

Absolute disgrace: Arteta

During the post-match interview, a visibly frustrated Arteta pulled no punches and gave the FA and Professional Game Match Officials Limite (PGMOL) his piece of mind.

“Embarrassing, it’s an absolute disgrace, that’s what it is: a disgrace," said Arteta, before adding: “There’s so much at stake, we’ve put in so many hours to compete at the highest level and you cannot imagine the amount of messages we’ve had saying this cannot continue. It’s embarrassing."

The loss had significant ramifications as Arsenal slipped from third spot to fourth, behind Liverpool. With the top-6 teams bunched up and teams losing titles by one point at the end of the season for the last few seasons, every point is critical and that may have triggered Arteta's outburst.