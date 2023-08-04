MI Cape Town announce player retentions ahead of the SA20 auction

MI Cape Town announced the player's retentions ahead of the upcoming auctions of SA20. The South African core is retained with Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton - who picked up multiple honours at 2023 CSA awards as ‘Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season’ and ‘Domestic Players’ Player of the Season’ -, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Duan Jansen, and Beuran Hendricks.

Last season’s wildcard pick Jofra Archer and speedster Olly Stone continue with MI Cape Town for the second season. The players who joined the pre-signings included Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Tom Banton.

MI Cape Town had a horrible first season in the SA20 and were condemned to the bottom place. In 10 matches in the inaugural season, MI lost seven matches, most by any team despite having the services of Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, and Sam Curran in their ranks. Their disappointing return of three wins was the lowest for any team in the league.

The franchise will now look to put the sorrow season behind them while now turning their attention to the auctions.

Ziyaad Abrahams, Wesley Marshall, Odean Smith, and Waqar Salamkheil have been released along with Tim David and Henry Brooks who were signed as in-season replacement players.

The SA20 started with a bang this year as six teams competed in the inaugural season. Sunrisers Eastern Cape were crowned the inaugural champions having defeated Pretoria Capitals in the final. The teams will now look to flex their muscle in the auctions as they try to go one better.

MI brand has enjoyed a successful 2023 so far as their partner teams have enjoyed success around the globe. MI New York recently won the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) while MI’s women’s team won the Women’s Premier League (WPL) season under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur.

On the flip side, Mumbai Indians were also successful in returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) podium, having made the playoffs. They faced elimination in the competition at the Qualifier 2 stage.

