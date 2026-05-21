/Manuel Neuer earns surprise call up to Germany’s 26-man FIFA World Cup squad

Former Germany captain and veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has earned a surprise call-up to Germany’s 26-man FIFA World Cup squad announced on Thursday (May 21). Neuer, who retired from international duties in 2024, has come out of retirement to feature in his fifth World Cup. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that the Bayern Munich captain will start ahead of Oliver Baumann at the World Cup held in North America.

"Everyone knows the aura and quality Manu has, what he brings to a team," Nagelsmann said at a squad announcement in Frankfurt, Germany. "We're planning with him as our number one.



"He has an impact on his own team, on the opposition, and can create special moments,” he added.

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Meanwhile, Joshua Kimmich will continue in his role as the team captain despite Neuer’s return. He, alongside the centre-back Matthias Ginter, is one of the only two players from Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad featuring in the 2026 edition. On the other hand, Galatasaray winger Leroy Sane has also retained his place. Although Nagelsmann admitted that Sane’s numbers this season aren’t up to the mark, he highlighted his contribution in the last four games for Germany.



Munich's Jamal Musiala returns to the squad after missing Germany's March friendlies as he recovered from a broken ankle. Nagelsmann named a Premier League-heavy attacking contingent, which includes freshly minted English Premier League champion Kai Havertz of Arsenal, Liverpool's Florian Wirtz and Newcastle's Nick Woltemade. Bayern youngster Lennart Karl, 18, was also called up to a major tournament for the first time.



The Germans will have one final match on home soil, against Finland on May 31, before facing World Cup co-hosts the United States in Chicago on June 6.

Germany will be based in North Carolina during the tournament. They are in Group E alongside debutants Curacao, the Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 squad:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nuebel



Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Joshua Kimmich, David Raum, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw



Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri, Leon Goretzka, Pascal Gross, Jamie Leweling, Jamal Musiala, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Angelo Stiller, Florian Wirtz



Forwards: Maximilian Beier, Kai Havertz, Lennart Karl, Leroy Sane, Deniz Undav, Nick Woltemade