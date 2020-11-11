Manchester United's Mason Greenwood 'likes' heartbreaking Instagram post as trolling continues

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood is going through a tough time, at the moment. After impressing with his goal-scoring prowess since the restart, Greenwood has witnessed a drop in form while seeing his name dropped from the Manchester United’s Premier League squad for a couple of matches. He has been dropped from the England national side as well.

The 19-year-old has managed to net just two goals so far for Manchester United in the 2020-21 season and there were reports that the Red Devils are growing concerned with Greenwood’s attitude and lifestyle with other reports suggesting the youngster is not getting enough sleep.

Greenwood and Phil Foden hit the front pages following summer escapades while on international duty with England and later, he was also affected by the passing of former Manchester City youngster Jeremy Wisten last month.

Now, it seems like Greenwood has took the help of social media to explain his current condition as he liked an Instagram post urging fans and media to leave him alone as he comes to terms with the passing away of Wisten.

The post reads: “‘Greenwood looks tired’ ‘Greenwood isn’t trying hard enough’ ‘Greenwood needs to fix up’.

“Mason Greenwood has just lost a close friend to suicide and has been endlessly attacked and abused by football fans and the media for months now, leave the kid alone.”

Greenwood ‘liking’ the post suggests he’s keen for fans and the media to lay off him for a while.

Earlier, Crystal Palace forward Andros Townsend urged Greenwood to see a sports psychologist in a bid to get rid of his problems.

“He needs players around him like Harry Maguire, experienced players who have been through it, to put their arm around him,” Townsend said on talkSPORT, per the Daily Mail.

“He needs his manager to stay by his side, which I know Ole probably will.

“He needs family and good friends around him, and the other thing is he needs to see a sports psychologist.

“Somebody who has spoken to other players in his position and who knows what's going on from the outside to help him through it.”