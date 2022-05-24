Manchester City celebrates Premier League title win with fans in style, paints city in blue during parade

After registering another spectacular title win at Premier League, Manchester City celebrated the feat in the city in style on Monday, media report said. Numerous fans thronged the streets to celebrate the team’s fourth Premier League title win in five years with an open top bus parade. This occasion was special as the people were able to celebrate the achievement with the team for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

In the final day of the season, Manchester City claimed their title by defeating Aston Villa. The encounter was an absolute nail-bitter as Pep Guardiola’s team came back from 0-2 down to register a brilliant victory at the Etihad Stadium. This was the second consecutive league trophy for City as they finished on 93 points with 99 goals scored in the season.

Drenched in the sky blue, the players and staff held the Premier League trophy and waved at the fans in an open top bus. Along the route, blue smoke flares were lit and the confetti also rained down.

"It is amazing, to do this for the fourth time. We couldn't really do it last year because of COVID but amazing to see so many people here to celebrate with us. The players have pushed me all the way. I've been here seven years and I love them. I have three more years and I'm definitely staying, this is where I want to be and win more trophies," midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said.

