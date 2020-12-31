Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani faces three-match ban for Instagram post

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been banned for three matches for using the word 'negrito' in a social media post. The Uruguayan was also slapped with a £100,000 fine by the FA.

The 33-year-old striker sent the message to a friend after his match-winning performance against Southampton last month, but the FA decided it was discriminatory in nature and charged him with misconduct.

Cavani had until January 4 to respond, but the striker chose not to. Due to the ban, he will now miss the Premier League game against Aston Villa, EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester City and FA Cup clash with Watford – leaving him free to return to action at Liverpool on January 17.

The statement issued by the FA read: "Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games, fined £100,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on Sunday 29 November 2020."

"A comment posted on the Manchester United FC striker's Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1."

"The post also constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin."

"An independent Regulatory Commission was appointed to decide the sanction and its written reasons will be published in due course."

A statement from United read: "As he has stated, Edinson Cavani wasn't aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologised for the post and to anyone who was offended."

"Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, The FA and the fight against racism in football."

"While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent Regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three-game suspension."

"The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post."