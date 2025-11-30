/Messi records 405th career assist – the most in football history in Miami’s East Conference title win

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi creates history on Saturday (Nov 30) in Inter Miami's Eastern Conference title win over New York City FC. Messi failed to score in Miami’s 5-1 win but provided an assist, his 405th – the most by any footballer in history. Miami’s coach and Messi’s former Barcelona teammate, Javier Mascherano, hailed the World Cup winner for guiding the team into their maiden MLS Cup final next week.

"Leo has accustomed us to the extraordinary," Mascherano said of Messi. "He's someone extraordinary, someone we'll never see again. Today, perhaps we're surprised that he didn't score, but he gave us peace of mind with the third goal, an assist that only he can see. He practically sealed the game."

For Miami, Tadeo Allende scored a hat-trick, while goals each from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia put Messi-led Miami in the driver’s seat. Inter faces Vancouver Whitecaps FC next Saturday at their home turf in Fort Lauderdale. Messi, however, provided an assist for Inter’s third goal by Silvetti.



While Messi’s Miami clinched the Eastern Conference crown on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps, led by former Germany and Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller, beat San Diego (3-1) in California to claim the Western Conference title.



It is also Miami’s first appearance in the MLS Cup final, having failed to advance past the initial postseason round in its first five seasons. Messi‘s Miami lost (0-2) to Vancouver earlier this season, also losing both legs of a semi-final meeting in the CONCACAF Champions Cup by 1-5.

Tennis hero presents trophy to Miami

Tennis great and current men’s world number one, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, presented the Eastern Conference trophy to Inter Miami’s ownership, which then handed it to Lionel Messi. Smiles, jubilations and hugs followed as Messi’s Miami celebrate their maiden MLS Cup Final berth.

