Lionel Messi back to FC Barcelona? Club begins negotiations to sign PSG forward next summer

Lionel Messi can make a sensational return to FC Barcelona next summer as the Spanish club has reportedly already started negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over re-signing the Argentine legend. Messi left his boyhood club Barcelona last year after the Catalan giants failed to renew his contract due to financial constraints and La Liga rules.

However, Barcelona are now keen on reuniting with their former superstar and have also started discussions with Messi's representatives over a move back to the club in 2023. The news was reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday after Barcelona beat Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

As per Catalunya Radio's El Club de la Mitjanit programme, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has begun discussions with Messi's entourage about a possible return to Barcelona next year. Messi currently has a two-year contract at PSG which will expire next summer making him a free agent. The Argentine, however, has an option to extend his deal to another season at the French club.

However, Messi is reportedly keen on returning to Barcelona where he rose to fame after graduating from the club's famed La Masia academy. Messi, who is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, spent 17 seasons at Barcelona winning numerous trophies and a staggering 7 Ballon d'Ors before leaving the club last summer.

Messi won ten La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cup titles with FC Barcelona before leaving the club last summer. Messi is arguably one of the greatest to have played for the club and it remains to be seen if he will be able to make his dream return to club next summer.

The rumours of Messi's return to Barcelona had sparked up earlier this summer after FC Barcelona president Laporta said he owes a return to the Argentinian, who was let go by the club last year due to their poor financial situation. Laporta had said Messi's chapter at Barcelona is not over yet.

“I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in history. I've known Messi since he was a kid, I love Leo. I feel a moral debt to the best player in history. I'll do my best to make sure Messi has the best ending of his career with Barcelona," Laporta had said.

“I would like to do it. It will not be easy but I think that with the correct strategy we could do it. We will do our best to have Messi ending his career with Barcelona," he added.