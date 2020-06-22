La Liga: Real Madrid topples Barcelona after beating Real Sociedad 2-1

Real Madrid has toppled Barcelona and has become La Liga leaders after beating Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday.

Madrid's captain and defender Sergio Ramos opened the score for Real by scoring a penalty but soon was forced out after being injured. Striker Karim Benzema continued his form by scoring the second goal for the team.

Mikel Merino gave Real Sociedad a goal with seven minutes left but it wasn't enough to stop Madrid.

Once a contender for top four, Real Sociedad slipped to the sixth position after losing both the matches post the pandemic.

Ramos scored his 20th consecutive spot-kick in the 50th minute to become La Liga's highest-ever scoring defender on 68 goals, overtaking Ronald Koeman on the all-time list.

"He's the best defender in the world," said Zinedine Zidane. "What he has been doing and achieving for so many years is incredible."

However, Ramos limped off the ground just after 10 minutes. It looked like a knee injure. Losing Ramos could cost Madrid if the injure is proved serious.

"Right now it hurts a lot but that's just the bang I think," said Zidane afterwards. "That's the good news but we'll see."

Barcelona's failure to score against Seville has turned tables in favour of Real Madrid who was trailing by two points.