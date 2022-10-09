Kylian Mbappe takes a dig at PSG manager Galtier over his tactics after disappointing draw against Reims

Kylian Mabppe has reportedly aimed a dig at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier after his side's disappointing goalless draw against Reims in the Ligue 1 on Sunday. PSG failed to break the deadlock as they ended up dropping points after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Reims.

Mbappe started the game as the lone striker for PSG as Lionel Messi was out of the game with an injury while Galtier decided to rest Neymar, who has been playing continuously this season. However, the head coach's decision to deploy him as the lone forward up front didn't go down well with Mbappe.

The French striker appeared to be unhappy with the PSG manager's tactics and took to Instagram to post a cryptic message. Mbappe used the hashtag 'Pivot gang' in his Instagram story, which as per reports in the France media, was a dig at Galtier as the French striker has previously hinted he prefers to lead the line with another forward which allows him to operate freely.

Check out Mbappe's Instagram story:

It was a poor outing for PSG as they seemed on track to earn a result before experienced centre-back Sergio Ramos was shown a red card for a rough challenge in the 41st minute. The reigning champions thus were reduced to ten men and found it difficult to break the deadlock as the game ended in a stalemate.

PSG head coach Galtier admitted Mbappe missed both Messi and Neymar during the game but insisted the French striker lacked accuracy when it came to his finishing.

"Kylian was affected by Leo [Messi's] and Neymar's absence. I thought that as the match progressed, the connection was going to be made. Ney didn't start the game because he's been playing a lot lately," said Galtier explaining his decision to use Mbappe as the lone forward in the game.

"As soon as he came on, we improved. It made for a more interesting second half as we were outnumbered. Unfortunately, he lacked a bit of accuracy in his finishing. Kylian had a shot saved by the goalkeeper," he added.

PSG will look to bounce back to winning ways when they lock horns with Benfica in their next Champions League encounter on Wednesday, October 12.