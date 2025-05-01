The Derby weekend is here and so is Kentucky Oaks 2025 which is set to take place on Friday (May 2) at the famous Churchill Downs race course. A total of 14 horse will try to win $1.5 million in prize money as well as a garland of lilies called 'lilies for fillies.'

What is Kentucky Oaks?

Kentucky Oaks is one of the most famous races for 3-year-old female horses of fillies as they try and prove their superiority at Churchill Downs race course.

When is the Kentucky Oaks 2025?

Kentucky Oaks takes pace one day before the Kentucky Derby which is scheduled for first Saturday of May every year. This year Kentucky Oaks will be on Friday (May 2).

What is Kentucky Oaks prize money?

The winner of Kentucky Oaks will win $1.5 million.

Which horses are taking part in Kentucky Oaks 2025 and what are their odds?

Have a look at the field for Kentucky Oaks 2025 with their odds: