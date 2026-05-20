/Bryson DeChambeau, two-time major winner and physics graduate, questions moon landing footage

Bryson DeChambeau, a two-time major winner, is also a physic major from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas which he attended from 2012-15. He is currently contemplating what to do with his career if LIV Golf, rival PGA Tour which is he a part of, fails: "content creation on YouTube or professional golf." Recently, DeChambeau appeared on a podcast hosted by Katie Miller - the wife of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller. During the podcast, the golfer talked about a lot of things, including his relationship with US President Donald Trump but the most interesting thing was his take on NASA's moon landing.

What DeChambeau thinks about Moon landing?

The golfer was asked if Alan Shepherd, who walked on moon during Apollo 14 mission in 1971, did play golf on the lunar surface. DeChambeau, a man of science, replied: "Oh, I don’t, here we, conspiracy theory, I don’t know. Look, Elon [Musk] says we’ve definitely gone there. So I tend to go that route, because he’s the man that knows quite a bit about all that. Artemis just went around the moon. So I do believe if we spent a lot of our resources like they say we did, I think we did. I don’t think the footage is real. But I think we did go to the moon. I don’t know about the footage. It’s quite, it’s quite wild." Have a look at the footage below:

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What else DeChambeau opined on?

The two-time major winner also said that the believes in existence of extra-terrestrial or inter-dimensional beings. "I do think that there are interdimensional beings out there, for sure," said the physics major said. "I do believe in UAPs [Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena]. UAPs, UFOs, I think they’re more than just aliens from another world. Maybe aliens from another world. But I think there’s more. There’s a lot more to that story," he added.