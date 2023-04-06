Juventus handed one-match stand closure for racist abuse pointed at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku

Juventus were handed on Thursday a one-match stand closure for their fans racially abusing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during the stormy first leg of the two teams' Italian Cup semi-final.

In a statement Serie A, who organise the cup, said the lower tier of the Allianz Stadium's South Stand would be closed for one game following racist chanting from "the majority of fans" in that section before and while Lukaku netted his stoppage time penalty which gave Inter a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

An incredulous Lukaku was then given a second booking and sent off for his celebrations in front of the home supporters.

Serie A confirmed Lukaku's red card, meaning he will be suspended for one match.

Samir Handanovic and Juan Cuadrado were also dismissed following a blazing post-match row as both teams were at each other's throats.

Juve's goalscorer on the night, Cuadrado has been given a three-match ban for grabbing Handanovic by the neck and punching him, while the Inter goalkeeper was banned for one game for his role in the fight.

Juventus have already faced sanctions in the season when they were deducted points for transfer dealings. A 15-point deduction saw them lose pace in the league and eventually drop down the ladder and looked unlikely to make the Champions League next season.

However, the recent run of form has seen them within four points of fourth-placed AC Milan and could yet qualify for the Champions League by virtue of their league position. Another door to reach European competition is by winning the Europa League where they could face the likes of Manchester United and Roma.

If they had not been deducted points they would have been second in the league while they could yet win the Europa League and the Copa Italia at the end of the season.

