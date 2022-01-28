'I've grown more in love with India': Kevin Pietersen responds after PM Modi writes to him on Republic Day

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to some of the most loved overseas cricketers in the country on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day on January 26. India's constitution came to effect on January 26, 1950, and the date is celebrated every year as Republic Day. On Wednesday, India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day in the 75th year of independence making the day a lot more special.

Thus, PM Modi decided to personally write to some of the cricketers who have been great ambassadors to the country and have maintained a close connection with the Indian fans. The Indian Prime Minister wrote to the likes of Jonty Rhodes, Chris Gayle and Kevin Pietersen thanking them for their love and affection towards India.

After Gayle and Rhodes, Pietersen too took to social media to acknowledge PM Modi's kind words for him and expressed his love for India. The former England captain, who currently stays in South Africa, said he has grown more in love with India on every visit ever since he first stepped into the country in 2003.

"Dear, Mr @narendramodi, Thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit. I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE," Pietersen wrote in a tweet.

Pietersen, who was one of the first England players to go against the English cricket board in taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL), played in India in the IPL from 2009 to 2016. Post-retirement, he has been on several trips to India working as a commentator during the IPL.

The former England cricketer sent his wishes to Indian fans on Republic Day and expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi for making India one of the world leaders when it comes to wildlife preservation.

"Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes," wrote Pietersen in another tweet.

Pietersen, who has often expressed his love for India as a country, had also posted tweets in Hindi in the past to win the hearts of his fans. The former England captain played for teams like Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rising Pune Supergiants during his IPL stint.