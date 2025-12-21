/‘Ishan Kishan’s return is great news for Indian cricket,’ says Ravi Ashwin

Ishan Kishan’s return to India’s T20 World Cup squad was happy news not only for him but also for those who seek a way into the Indian Team through significant domestic performances, and this is where former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the BCCI selectors for. The attacking left-handed batter was picked in India’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup next year, with everyone applauding the selectors’ ‘pick on merit’ theory. Kishan-led Jharkhand lifted its maiden SMAT title, with the Indian international smoking a brilliant hundred (101 off 49 balls).

Ashwin shared his thoughts on Kishan’s selection, considering how, after facing a BCCI snub over disciplinary issues, Ishan made a stunning comeback into the T20I side for the title defence at home and Sri Lanka in a hybrid model.



“This is a gift that cricket has given to Ishan Kishan. Many people from outside can guess what it is, and some may say it’s unfair. But life comes back in circles. The reason Ishan was not in the team earlier, and how he has come back now, has only one reason. He has given cricket the respect it deserves,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.



Kishan was the man in form for Jharkhand in the just concluded SMAT, hitting 517 runs in ten innings, averaging 57.44 and striking at close to 200 (197.32).

Speaking of Kishan’s run to the SMAT Final, Ashwin handpicked tournaments where he excelled, while further explaining how, not just as a cricketer, but also as a person, Ishan evolved after the BCCI snub episode and is now ready to take on the world.



“He played in the Buchi Babu Trophy. A player like Ishan Kishan came and represented Jharkhand in the tournament held in Chennai. He was the number one performer in Ranji Trophy preparations for Jharkhand and once again scored runs in first-class cricket. In SMAT, he led the team to victory, and he also performed exceptionally well. That’s why this is not about Ishan Kishan the person; it’s about Ishan Kishan the cricketer, who went through the yards of the game, respected the game, and hence succeeded,” he added.



“The selectors are sending a loud and clear message: whatever player you are, whether big or small, whether you are a newcomer, perform in first-class cricket, and we have our eyes on you. Of course, Ishan Kishan has a pedigree. The way he scored a double century in ODI cricket is a testament to his quality. But this is great news for Indian cricket,” Ashwin continued.

