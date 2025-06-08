IPL 2025: ‘Should have slapped me,’ PBKS batter Shashank Singh on viral chat with captain Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh holds no grudge against his IPL team captain Shreyas Iyer, who scolded him for his casualness over a run out following his team’s Qualifier 2 win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, the video of which also went viral on social media; instead, Shashank praised Iyer for being the captain Punjab needed for the longest time, with the results are there for everyone to see.

Shashank and Iyer were at the centre of the run chase against the mighty Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad when a runout, caused by Shashank’s casual approach between the wickets, broke Punjab’s momentum. Though thanks to Iyer’s unbeaten 87, they won the match and qualified for the IPL 2025 final, Shashank’s dismissal at that point could have turned the game in MI’s favour.

Chasing 204, Punjab lost two wickets inside the Powerplay and another one (in Jish Inglis) soon after. Iyer and Nehal Wadhera propelled them to a match-winning position with an 84-run stand for the fourth wicket before two quick scalps put their backs against the wall, one of which included that of Shashank Singh on two.



Reflecting on the incident, Shashank said he deserved the bashing he received at the hands of his team captain, and not only this, but he also deserved to be slapped for being so casual about completing a run in a knockout match. The right-handed batter also confessed that his father was upset with him over the same and didn’t speak with him till the finals.



“I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn’t speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach, not even in the garden. It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn’t expect this from you, but later he took me out for dinner,” Shashank said on the viral video of Iyer scolding him following the MI clash in Qualifier 2.



Meanwhile, Shashank finished as the second-highest run-getter for Punjab in IPL 2025 after skipper Iyer, scoring 341 runs and striking at 153.

‘There’s no better captain than him’



Punjab splurged a whopping INR 26.75 crore on Shreyas Iyer at last year’s auction, with Iyer doing justice to it by leading the franchise to their second IPL final ever - the first under his captaincy. Although they failed to cross the winning line, with the RCB winning it for the first time, Punjab Kings impressed everyone and showed why they should be among the title contenders from the next season onwards.



“Whatever I have spoken to others and seen, there is no better captain than him in current times in world cricket,” Shashank said of Iyer’s captaincy.



“He gives us freedom, he treats everyone equally. No one will say Shreyas has an attitude. The youngsters in the dressing room find him to be a chill bandaa. Shreyas is the only captain, who has told us that if anyone has any suggestions during the game, he can come and convey it to him. If he feels it’s the right advice, he will take it. It’s rare,” he continued.