IPL 2025: Sameer Rizvi wins it for Delhi against Punjab as race for top-two finish continues

Sameer Rizvi had his breakthrough moment in IPL 2025 after leading his team, Delhi Capitals (DC), to a stunning six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur on Saturday (May 24). Delhi finished this season with seven wins and 15 points, ending up in the fifth position, while PBKS remains afloat in the race for the top-two finish.

Though they remain in the second spot despite this loss, the chances of Punjab staying there depend on a few results, including in their final league game.



Delhi won the toss and elected to field first. They had Punjab on the backfoot inside the Powerplay with two wickets and another soon after. The batting side, however, took less time to collect themselves and get back to scoring runs, with their captain, Shreyas Iyer, being the protagonist.



He got handy contributions from the lower middle order, but it only accelerated for Punjab after Marcus Stoinis entered the scene. The all-rounder smashed a brilliant 44 off 16 balls, including four sixes and three fours, helping Punjab post a fighting total of 206 for eight in 20 overs.

Rizvi, Nair get the job done



Delhi was out of the Playoffs race, but all they could do was spoil others’ parties, and with the win against Punjab, they did the same.



DC got off to a flyer, adding 55 for the first wicket before two strikes dented their flow. They lost three wickets inside 11 overs, and that is where they began to march towards the win. A crucial stand between Karun Nair and Sameer Rizvi had Delhi on the front foot, with Punjab losing all momentum.



Despite losing Karun, Delhi never lost their place in line, completing the run chase in the final over with six wickets remaining. For the batting side, rookie batter Sameer Rizvi was the star, hitting an unbeaten 58 off 25 balls, including five sixes and three fours.