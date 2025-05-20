Lucknow Super Giants are officially out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Playoffs race after they lost to SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday (May 19) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The defeat against SRH means LSG are no longer in the IPL 2025 Playoffs race, leaving Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to scramble for the final spot. After the six-wicket defeat, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the team’s flaws as they bowed out IPL 2025 in the league phase.

Pant reflects on LSG’s season

"It couldn't be the best season for us," Pant said in the post-match. "Getting into the tournament, we knew a lot of gaps were there because of injuries. We decided we won't talk about that, but it became difficult to close out those gaps."

"The way we planned the auction, if we had the same bowling [attack], the story would be different," Pant said. "At the same time, this is cricket, things can happen. Sometimes they go your way, sometimes they don't. Need to take pride in the way we're playing. Need to look at the positives, other than discussing more on the negative side."

With two matches remaining, LSG can reach a maximum of 14 points even if they win both fixtures. LSG were largely troubled with injuries as they missed the likes of Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep and Mayank Yadav.

This is also the second consecutive year LSG have failed to break into the last four. They reached the Playoffs in IPL 2022 and IPL 2023.

The North Indian side will now close the IPL 2025 season with fixtures against Gujarat Titans (May 22) and then Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 27).

Pant’s performance, on the other hand, has drawn criticism, having failed to justify his price tag. He has scored 135 runs in 12 matches.