Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a 37-run loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2025 clash at Dharmashala on Sunday (May 4), after a top-order collapse for LSG made things difficult for them right from the start.

Advertisment

Chasing 237, LSG lost quick wickets and were reduced to 73/5. However, Ayush Badoni (74 off 40) and Abdul Samad (45 off 24) fought back with an 81-run stand, but it wasn’t enough as LSG could only reach 199/7 in 20 overs.

Prabhsimran top-scores for PBKS

Earlier in the first innings, PBKS put up a strong total of 236/5. Prabhsimran Singh led the charge with a fine knock of 91 with seven sixes and six fours, while Josh Inglis (30 off 14), skipper Shreyas Iyer (45 off 25), and Shashank Singh (33* off 15) played key roles. For LSG, Akash Singh and Digvesh Rathi took two wickets each.

Advertisment

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi hails 'Bihar's Son' Vaibhav Suryavanshi's phenomenal knock in IPL

PBKS bowlers bowled a tight line and kept the batsmen in check. Arshdeep Singh stood out with figures of 3/16, while Omarzai picked 2/33. Jansen and Chahal took one wicket each.

After the match, LSG captain Rishabh Pant admitted that the team gave away too many runs and dropped important catches.

Advertisment

“Definitely too many runs. When you're gonna drop crucial catches at the wrong time, it is going to hurt you badly. We thought it was going to do more. We didn't pick the length right at the start. That's part and parcel of the game,” Rishabh Pant said in the post-match press conference.

"The dream is still alive. If we're gonna win the next three matches, we definitely can turn it around. It makes sense when your top order is batting really well. In every match, you can't hope they will come off nicely… We need to take the game deep,” the LSG skipper added.

With this win, PBKS climbed to second place with 15 points, while LSG lingers at seventh with 10 points from 11 matches played so far.