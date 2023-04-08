IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane deliver for CSK in Wankhede as Chennai beat Mumbai by 7 wickets

Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane did it for his new IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, as his fastest fifty of this season in 19 balls helped the touring CSK chase down 158 with seven wickets in hand. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball in hand, picking up three wickets as CSK made it two wins out of three matches played so far.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Chennai was without the English duo of Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes as Rahane and Sisanda Magala replaced them in the XI.

Mumbai got off to a flyer with openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan unleashing the attack on the opposition. Despite hitting a few cracking shots, both looked vulnerable against the moving ball, with Tushar Deshpande removing Rohit clean bowled on 21 inside the Powerplay. Ishan then took the onus and slammed a few fours before gifting his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja.

Suryakumar Yadav followed him soon on one before Jadeja grabbed a headline-making catch off his bowling to dismiss Cameron Green on 12. Two more wickets fell in no time as Chennai was all over Mumbai mid-way into their innings.

Tim David scored a few boundaries to help his side post a fighting total of 157 for eight in 20 overs.

Chennai’s innings didn’t begin well as Jason Behrendorff removed Devon Conway on zero in the first over. Come in Ajinkya Rahane, who made the evening all about himself. Known to be the sweetest timer of the cricketing ball, Rahane struck with his basics and delivered for his newest IPL franchise in some style.

In 19 balls, he completed his fifty, which was also the fastest fifty by any batter in this season so far. Upon breaking shackles, he got out on a well-made 61 off 27 balls, putting CSK in a commanding position. From that point onwards, Mumbai was playing the chasing game as CSK batters deployed a cautious approach and marched towards their target.

While Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu contributed with handy 20 odds, it was Ruturaj Gaikwad, who remained unbeaten on 40 off 36 balls.