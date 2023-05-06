IPL 2023: Philip Salt spoils Virat's homecoming with match-winning 87 to down RCB by eight wickets

Philip Salt spoiled Virat Kohli’s homecoming party with a match-winning 87-run knock at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to help Delhi Capitals down Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chasing 182, DC’s batting line-up gave a perfect answer as they won the contest by seven wickets and 20 balls to spare. The win also keeps DC's remote chances of making the playoffs alive after their fourth win of the season. .@DelhiCapitals emerge victorious in tonight's second game against #RCB 👊#DC win by 7 wickets to record their 4️⃣th win of the season 💪



Scorecard: https://t.co/8WjagffEQP#TATAIPL | #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/6CXuhyS1Ig — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023 × DC keep playoff hopes alive Needing to win to keep playoff hopes, David Warner’s side was at their fluent best as they chased down the total in 16.4 overs. Salt was the key exploiter of the RCB bowling attack as he amassed 87 runs off 45 deliveries that consisted of 8 fours and 6 sixes. Salt was striking at a strike rate of almost 200 and stitched an opening partnership of 60 runs with skipper Warner.

They took the attack to the opposition before Warner was dismissed by Aussie compatriot Josh Hazlewood on 22 runs in the final over of the powerplay. Salt would then stitch another partnership with Mitchell Marsh that would lay the foundation for the win. Marsh departed for 26 while Salt would fail to end the innings and was dismissed by Karn Sharma on 87. In the end, Rilee Rossouw (35) and Axar Patel (8) would see DC through their fourth win of the season.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam's record-smashing ton helps Pakistan win 4th ODI vs NZ, claim number 1 ranking for first time What happened in RCB’s innings? With the help of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror, RCB posted 181/4 at the end of 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against DC. While Virat Kohli completed his 7000 runs in IPL, becoming the only cricket to do so, he also scored 55 off 46. After getting a solid start from the openers, Lomror got the leverage and scored a quick 54 off 29 balls. Mitchell Marsh took two wickets conceding 21 runs. Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar got one scalp each.

DC will next take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 10 before they take on Punjab Kings at the same venue next Saturday. While RCB will next travel to Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to take on the record champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

