IPL 2023: Finishers Rinku, Russell seal last-ball win for KKR as they beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets

The man of the tournament for countless reasons, KKR's Rinku Singh does it again for his side against Punjab Kings, as he hit a four off the final delivery to ensure the hosts are crossing the line with five wickets in hand. With a healthy contribution from Dre Russ, aka Andre Russell, in the penultimate over, Kolkata required just six off the last over to get the job done, and they did it with some style. WHAT. A. FINISH! 👌 👌



It went right down to the final ball of the match! 👍 👍@rinkusingh235 & @KKRiders held their nerve & how to seal a win over the spirited @PunjabKingsIPL! 👏 👏



Electing to bat first after winning the toss, the hot-and-cold Punjab Kings lost opener Prabhsimran Singh on 12 inside the Powerplay. Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa followed him on a three-ball duck as PBKS were left reeling at 29 for two inside four overs.

Two of Punjab performers this season, captain Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone, tried to up the ante, and even though they added a few runs, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy accounted for dangerous Liam in his first over.

While a fifty-plus-stand between keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma and veteran Dhawan tried saving the sinking ship for PBKS, regular fall of wickets never allowed them to settle in. Courtesy of yet another half-century from Gabbar and a late blitz from Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar in the final two overs, the visiting side could pose a fighting total of 179 for seven in 20 overs.

The overseas pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy provided a solid yet cautious start to KKR but lost a wicket inside the first six overs. Captain Nitish Rana carried his form from where he had left and went about his business in no time. Even after Jason Roy’s wicket, who was looking determined to win it single-handedly, Rana didn’t allow PBKS to put pressure on them.

A 50-plus partnership with Venkatesh Iyer laid a foundation for the ‘finishers’ Rinku Singh and Andre Russell to come and wrap up the proceedings.

Upon their arrival to the crease, KKR was still playing the chasing game, but it was about time before Dre Russ changed gears and put his team ahead.

With 20 runs off the second last over from Sam Curran, the equation was down to six from six. Though Arshdeep Singh tried repeating his previous heroics, a calmer Rinku Singh stood tall in the end after hitting him for a boundary of a full toss to help his team win the game with five wickets in hand.