IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders' Tim Southee pulls off sensational catch against Punjab Kings - WATCH

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings on Friday.

Rabada looked quite dangerous as he slammed two boundaries off Southee in the 17th over and then followed it up with two more fours and a six off Shivam Mavi. However, the South Africa fast bowler miscued a delivery from Andre Russell in the 19th over and the ball ballooned up in the sky.

Southee, who was positioned at the long-off boundary, ran a good amount of distance and pulled off a full-length dive to end Rabada’s innings. This was the second brilliant effort in the field for Southee in the match as he had earlier dismissed Liam Livingstone with a catch at the edge of the boundary.

With the ball, Southee became the first New Zealand cricketer ever to take 250 wickets in T20 cricket as he dismissed Shahrukh Khan for a duck. Thanks to his three-wicket haul, he stretched his lead over compatriot Trent Boult (178) even more and he achieved the feat on his 217th match.

The New Zealand international provided brilliant support to Umesh Yadav who continued his purple patch in the tournament with four wickets to his name.

The fast-bowling duo did not allow the Punjab Kings batsmen to settle down and wickets at regular intervals meant that Mayank Agarwal & Co were dismissed for just 137 with just two batsmen scoring in excess of 20 runs.