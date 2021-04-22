IPL 2021, RCB vs RR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat and Co. are off to the best possible start as they remain the only team unbeaten in the ongoing IPL. Glenn Maxwell has been in sublime form and has played a crucial role in all three matches. Bangalore finished their Chennai leg and will play at the Wankhede for the first time this season. Harshal Patel is currently second on the Purple Cap list. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have shown a lot of promise but have struggled in the crucial stages of the match. The team is in the seventh spot with just one win to their name and two losses. After a crushing defeat at the hands of CSK, Samson and Co. will be looking back to returning to winning ways.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 22.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between RCB vs RR will be available on Hotstar.